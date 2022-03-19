Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India at the beginning of April, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit will be Bennett's first official visit to India, and will mark 30 years of relations between the two countries.

The visit will advance and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, and expand the bilateral connections. In addition, the leaders will discuss tightening cooperation in a variety of fields, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture, and more.

During the visit, Bennett will meet with Modi and other government officials, and visit India's Jewish community.

Bennett said, "I am happy to leave for my first official visit to India, at the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, in order to continue to lead, together, the shared path in the relations between the countries. Modi is the person who renewed the relations between India and Israel, and this has historic significance. There is a deep relationship between the two unique cultures, Indian culture and Jewish culture, which is based on deep respect and significant cooperation. There are many things which we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we aspire to do. Together we will expand the cooperation to additional fields - from innovation and technology, via security and cyber, to agriculture and climate."