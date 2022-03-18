Saudi Arabia executed four more people on Thursday, bringing to 100 the number of executions since the start of the year, AFP reported.

Of the 100 executions, three on Wednesday coincided with a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Just last week, Saudi Arabia carried out its largest known mass execution in its modern history, executing 81 people in one day on various charges, including terrorism-related offences.

Of the 81 people executed, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven were Yemeni and one was a Syrian national.

All 81 had been "found guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, saying they included convicts linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group, Al-Qaeda, Yemen's Houthi rebel forces or "other terrorist organizations".

Saudi Arabia regularly announces that it has foiled terrorist attacks and at times executes the suspected terrorists.

In 2018, Saudi security forces neutralized a man who was wearing what looked like an explosive vest in the city of Al-Bukayriyah and wounded him in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect reportedly "adopted Islamic State ideology".

In July of 2017, the kingdom executed four people convicted of terrorism in the eastern part of the kingdom.

The four had been convicted of taking up weapons against the government, joined armed groups and attacked a police station and security patrols.

In late June of that year, the kingdom said it foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Several months earlier, the country’s Interior Ministry said it had arrested at least eight suspected terrorists plotting killings and a car bombing.

Riyadh also said in September of 2016 it thwarted ISIS-linked terrorist operations that planned to target citizens, scholars, security forces and vital facilities nationwide.