U.S. President Joe Biden will be holding a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, to discuss U.S.-Chinese issues as well as the war in Ukraine.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement noting that the conversation was a regular event between the two leaders.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will speak with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) this Friday. This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC. The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."