A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Japan on Wednesday, hitting the coastal area of Fukushima, leading to a tsunami alert, ABC News reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake took place 36 miles below sea level.

The area where the earthquake occurred was the same region where in March 2011 a powerful 9.0 quake triggered a nuclear plant meltdown disaster, whose repercussions are still being dealt with.

The tsunami warning advised of the possibility of as high as a 3-foot increase in sea levels in the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the tsunami may have already hit some areas.

There are so far no reports of damage or casualties, Global News reported.