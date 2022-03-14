This past week, a group of young men from Yeshivas Bais Dovid in Jerusalem embarked on an exclusive, eye-opening roots journey to Egypt. In the course of the trip, the students visited many famous sites and followed the road of exile traversed by our ancestors before they merited redemption by G-d’s mighty Hand.

Yeshivas Bais Dovid, under the esteemed leadership of the Rosh Yeshivah (dean) Rabbi Avraham Weisenfeld, offers an exciting trip every year as an incentive to students who invest extra effort in their learning and excel in learning devotedly. Over the years, the Yeshivah and its students have traveled to Poland where they visited the graves of righteous leaders, and other sites of historic Jewish value.

At the beginning of the winter term, the yeshiva's staff announced that students who maintain their study schedules through the term would join the Yeshiva on an eye-opening journey to Egypt. In the course of the journey, the Rosh Yeshivah delivered many inspirational classes, while indicating sites of unmatched historical significance.

Students privileged to join this enthralling trip were those who had invested extra effort in and dedication to their learning throughout the months of the winter term. Community influencers in the yeshivah world who visited Yeshivas Bais Dovid in the past few months inevitably marveled at the intensity of the atmosphere prevailing in the study hall.

Yeshivas Beis Dovid is geared to American young men who are growing in Torah and Yiddishkeit (Judaism). The Yeshivah has garnered outstanding support and approbation from Torah sages for providing hundreds of young men who are vacillating between two worlds with a warm, positive environment where they can learn, strive and soar in Yiddishkeit.