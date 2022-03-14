An 80-year-old woman died early Monday morning after a fire broke out in her Be'er Sheva apartment.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff arriving at the scene found the elderly woman with no signs of life and were forced to declare her death.

Senior MDA paramedic Yaron Barel and MDA paramedic Elad Schiff said, "We saw fire and thick smoke coming out of an apartment on the first floor. They told us that in the apartment lives an elderly woman, and there is very great concern."

"Immediately after the fire was extinguished and we could enter the apartment, searches were conducted, which found a woman of about 80 with no signs of life, and unfortunately we could do nothing but declare her death."

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

On Sunday, two other elderly individuals died when a fire broke out in their home in the Galilee town of Yarka. Rescue forces called to the scene evacuated the two people, who were unconscious due to smoke inhalation. MDA staff were forced to declare the victims'' death.