An elderly couple in their 80s perished in a fire which broke out ion the bottom floor of a private home in the Druze village of Yarka. The two suffered smoke inhalation and were declared dead at the scene.

The victims were pulled from the burning building by local residents even before firefighters arrived at the scene. The circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the couple, but were forced to determine their deaths.

MDA medic Mahmoud Ali said: “When we arrived on the street we saw smoke rising from one of the houses. Civilians who were at the scene rescued the two victims, an unconscious man and woman who had inhaled smoke. We performed medical tests and resuscitation operations, but their injuries were critical and we had to determine their death together with a local doctor."

Last week, a 90-year-old man perished in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Bir al-Maksur in the Lower Galilee.