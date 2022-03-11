The Biden administration is distributing close to $1 million to organizations to investigate claims of human rights abuses in Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

Sources who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon said that the State Department Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) project will serve to delegitimize Israel.

The DRL is offering $987,654 to NGOs to "strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza.”

The grant notice posted on the State Department website calls for groups who would focus on “maintaining civil rights documentation to support justice and accountability.”

The groups who receive the funding will be tasked with investigating alleged abuses inside Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza, and to document these allegations.

This would include the “documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land, and property rights” while also “[understanding and accessing] the forums and processes available to take meaningful action in pursuing truth, accountability, and memorialization; and/or provide psychosocial support to survivors of atrocities.”

Supporters of Israel in Congress were furious when they found out about the program, with accusations that the Biden administration is aiding the BDS movement.

Senator Ted Cruz called the funding “disgraceful.”

"The Biden administration wants to use American taxpayer money to subsidize the international NGO campaign to demonize and isolate Israel, which then serves as a basis for antisemitic efforts to boycott and wage economic warfare against Israeli Jews. Congress did not appropriate funds for this purpose and has repeatedly condemned such campaigns,” he told the Free Beacon.

Cruz called on the State Department to immediately cancel the program and investigate how it came about.

