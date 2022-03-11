The stormy weather which began in Israel Thursday night will continue throughout the weekend, forecasters predict.

northern and central Israel, there will be local rainfall, and on Mount Hermon there will be snow. During the morning hours, there may be light snow on the peaks of the higher mountains in northern Israel. Strong winds will continue to blow.

In southern Israel there may be haze, and in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, there is a chance of flooding. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average. During the course of the day, the rain will gradually lessen. Beginning in the evening, the winds will begin to lessen.

Friday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy. In northern and central Israel, light local rain will continue falling. On the higher mountain peaks in northern and central Israel, there may be light snowfall.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may still be light local rainfall. On Mount Hermon there will be light snow. Temperatures will continue to remain lower than seasonal average. On Saturday night, there may be frost in places prone to it.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise, but remain below seasonal average. Towards evening there may be local rainfall, especially in northern Israel and along the coast.