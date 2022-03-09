The Knesset’s Health Committee voted Wednesday morning to approval plans to drop a number of restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic.

Effective this Friday, nearly all remaining quarantine mandates will be ended, including for all returning travelers entering the country, including the unvaccinated.

The sole case where quarantine will still be required is if an unvaccinated person is living with someone found to be carrying the virus.

Mass testing of school children – the “Test and Learn” program which required students to be tested by their parents twice a week before coming to school – will also be scrapped.

However, the committee also voted to extend the indoor mask mandate until the end of the month.

The government has not indicated whether it will allow the mask mandate to expire at the end of this month, or continue to extend it into the spring.

Last month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel would begin dropping COVID restrictions, gradually lifting the emergency measures.

It was reported that the indoor mask mandate would not dropped in the initial wave of changes to COVID policy.