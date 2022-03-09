A Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on Monday evening warned that Russian forces are preparing an assault on Kyiv, Ukraine, within the coming days.

According to ISW, Russian forces are "concentrating in the eastern, north-western and western outskirts of Kyiv" and may launch an "assault on the capital in the coming 24-96 hours."

"The Russians are bringing up supplies and reinforcements as well as conducting artillery, air, and missile attacks to weaken defenses and intimidate defenders in advance of such an assault," ISW added, according to iNews.

The assault's success, ISW said, would depend partly on how effectively Russian troops were able to "resupply, reorganize and plan" after their initial failure to take Kyiv.

Michael Kofman, the director of the Russia studies program at the CNA thinktank, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "No part of the military operation looked rational or what you would expect them to do."

The Guardian also quoted Nick Reynolds, a land warfare expert at Rusi, as saying, "The question is whether it (the Russian military -ed.) will be in sufficiently good shape to attempt to complete the encirclement of Kyiv, given the physical and psychological hammering that their forces have taken while they were in a state of confused disorganization."