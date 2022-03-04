Palestinian Authority officials reported on Friday that a 13-year-old Palestinian Arab was seriously wounded from IDF fire during a riot in Hebron.

According to the PA “health ministry”, three others were wounded as well and evacuated to hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “in recent hours, there has been a violent disturbance in the Hebron area with the participation of dozens of Palestinians. They set fire to tires and threw rocks and blocks at IDF fighters, who responded by using riot dispersal means and by opening fire.

Palestinian Arab organizations had declared Friday to be a day of escalation and confrontation with the "occupation" at all points of friction.

The organizations on Thursday praised the daily fight of "the heroes of the popular resistance and the young rebels in the West Bank and Jerusalem" and called for Friday to be "a great uprising in the face of the occupation and a fight against its crimes."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)