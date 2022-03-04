The Monitoring Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, the highest coordination body of the Palestinian Arab organizations, has declared Friday to be a day of escalation and confrontation with the "occupation" at all points of friction, in support of the Palestinian Arab residents of Sheikh Jarrah (Shimon Hatzadik) neighborhood in Jerusalem and the fight of the terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Monitoring Committee praised the daily fight of "the heroes of the popular resistance and the young rebels in the West Bank and Jerusalem" and called for Friday to be "a great uprising in the face of the occupation and a fight against its crimes."

The importance of the use of mosques and churches, and in particular the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, as well as the city centers as gathering points before heading to areas of conflict with the "occupation", was also noted in the statement.

The Monitoring Committee also called for an escalation of the “Intifada” by various means, including the establishment of a united national leadership to expand the fight against Israel.