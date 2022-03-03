Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have agreed on the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from combat areas in Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organization of humanitarian corridors,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter,

The agreement is the first reached in the negotiations on Belarus to end the invasion of Ukraine Russia launched a week ago.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that “mutual understanding was found on part of" the the positions of the two sides and that further talks would take place soon.

The Ukrainian government says that over 2,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion so far.