Speaking at the Cybertech conference at the Tel Aviv Expo, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appealed to world leaders to step in to renew negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, before it's too late.

"There is a terrible war going on in Ukraine," Bennett said. "War is horrific ... we in Israel have had our fair share of wars and I can tell you one big lesson: Wars are easy to start and very difficult to finish.

"Things are looking bad on the ground right now," he continued, "but it's important to understand that if world leaders don't act quickly, it can get much worse. I'm talking about untold loss of life, total destruction of Ukraine, millions of refugees, and it's not too late.

"It's the responsibility of the major players in the world to act rapidly to get the two sides out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table," the Prime Minister concluded.