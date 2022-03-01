Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel slammed the Israeli Interior Ministry Tuesday, blasting its decision not to accept Ukrainian refugees from Poland or Hungary.

Ambassador Yevhen Korniichuk told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday that he was disappointed by Israel’s decision, comparing Ukrainian war refugees to Jews seeking shelter from the Holocaust during World War II.

“Dozens of Ukrainian citizens were sent back from Ben Gurion International Airport to the countries from which came over the past few days,” said Korniichuk. “Thousands of Righteous Gentiles in Ukraine saved Jews during the Holocaust.”

“This is a humanitarian issue, and I ask that it be reconsidered. Demanding cash guarantees of 10,000 or 20,000 shekels is very difficult. We are asking for your help. They aren’t coming here to work. They are fleeing war.”

Korniichuk said that the Ukraine is now under attack by Belarus, and faces war on two fronts.

Russian forces on Tuesday pounded Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, while a massive convoy of Russian army units approached Kyiv, while artillery barrages hit the encircled capital city.

Despite the intensity of Russia’s attacks, no major cities have been captured since the invasion began last Thursday.

More than half a million civilians have fled the country as of Monday, the United Nations said, most of them. The bulk of the refugees who have already left the country are currently in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia.