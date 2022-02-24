Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night, in a televised address, announced a “military operation” in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Putin stressed in his remarks that "we do not intend to conquer Ukraine" and added that the clashes between his country's army and Ukrainian forces were inevitable.

He said the operation was aimed at “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine and is meant to “protect people”.

According to the Russian President, "The circumstances require decisive action on the part of Russia."

Shortly after Putin's speech, a CNN reporter in Kyiv reported that a number of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital. Explosions were also reportedly heard in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Putin's announcement came as the UN Security Council convened to discuss the crisis in Ukraine following a call by the Ukrainian foreign minister to hold a discussion on the issue. In fact, just minutes before Putin announced the start of the operation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Russian President to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden condemned Putin’s actions and said, “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” added Biden.

Hours before the announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toldNBC News that Russian forces could engage in a full invasion of Ukraine before the night is over.

Asked by interviewer Lester Holt if he has reason to believe that Russian forces will be engaged in “something akin to a full invasion of Ukraine” before the night is over, Blinken replied, “I do.”

“Unfortunately, Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine’s borders to the North, to the East, to the South. Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

The Secretary of State’s comments came hours after the Kremlin announced that rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian "aggression".

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday approved a 30-day state of emergency in light of the Russian military incursion into the eastern part of the country.

The state of emergency allows authorities to restrict movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday night that Putin would not accept his call.

In an emotional address to the nation, Zelensky rejected Moscow´s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," he said in Russian, but warned that if the nation comes under an attack, "we will fight back."