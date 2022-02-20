Rabbi Chaim Druckman, a senior rabbi in the Religious-Zionist movement, has contracted COVID-19. Rabbi Druckman is 89 years old. He is being treated at home by his personal physician.

The general public is requested to pray for the healing of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milkah.

Around half a year ago, Rabbi Druckman was hospitalized for several days in order to undergo a procedure in the dermatology department of Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer, after an attempt to carry out the procedure in his home failed.

Several months prior to that, Rabbi Druckman was hospitalized in order to be treated for cardiac insufficiency, following which he was able to be discharged after just a few days in order to recover at home.

At the time, Rabbi Druckman released a message from his hospital bed, thanking all his well-wishers. "I am grateful to all those offering prayers on my behalf," he said. "When a large number of people join together in prayer, this is an extremely valuable thing. Thank G-d, I am already feeling a lot better and I hope that my condition will continue to improve until I am able to return home. Thank you all so much, and with G-d's help we will continue to serve G-d and His people."