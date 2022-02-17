A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Axios.

While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.

According to Ravid, Wednesday's call was between Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Israel's ambassador to Moscow had previously raised the issue with Bogdanov, the Israeli officials said.

The Israeli officials said Israel wants to ensure that if Russia does invade, it will have the ability to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens by land to neighboring countries.

Israel has already established an alternative diplomatic mission in Lviv in Western Ukraine in case the embassy in Kyiv has to be evacuated.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also drafted a contingency plan to evacuate Israelis by land through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told Axios that Ushpiz and Bogdanov discussed the friendly relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Ushpiz stressed the commitment and concern of the Israeli government to the safety and security of its citizens and diplomats in Ukraine," Haiat said.