Jacky Hugi, the Arab affairs analyst for Galei Tzahal-Army Radio, says in an interview with Israel National News that the Iranian regime feels very threatened by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to Bahrain today.

"The most important step in the visit is the interview with the Bahraini newspaper Al-Ayyam, and to the onlooker it looks like a provocation in the face of the Iranians," Hugi explains.

He says, "Bennett comes to the heart of the Gulf, speaks to the Bahraini newspaper and says, 'We have very strong military capabilities and will make them available to our friends as needed.' In fact, he says that Israeli capabilities are at the disposal of the Bahrainis. This is perceived by Iran as a threat because they understand that Israel, Bahrain and all the countries in the region will join hands against them."

He adds that "the Bahrainis are very pleased and one of them even told me that there was no better time to say things, because the Houthis are stepping up their struggle and Bahrain are afraid they will attack them."