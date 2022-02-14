Itamar Ben-Gvir in the hospital following violent eviction

A rightist Israeli lawmaker violently evicted by police from an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood Sunday night vowed to return to the area Monday, despite being hospitalized overnight.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) vowed Monday morning that he would return to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood in the capital and reestablish his parliamentary office there.

“Apparently there was an order not only to dismantle my parliamentary office, but also to tear me apart,” Ben-Gvir said Monday. “But it won’t help them. Until they restore security to Shimon Hatzaddik, my office will continue to operate there.”

On Sunday night, Ben-Gvir fainted after being violently evicted by police from his temporary office in Shimon Hatzaddik.

ח"כ בן גביר התעלף במהלך עימות עם שוטרים באדיבות המצלם

Police also violently evicted right-wing activists from a private home in the area.

The incident occurred following clashes between Jewish residents and lawmakers from the Joint Arab List, who confronted Ben-Gvir and his supporters.

Also known as Sheikh Jarrah, Shimon Hatzaddik has been the scene of repeated Arab riots, terror attacks, and regular incidents of vandalism and harassment against the neighborhood’s Jewish population.

A Jewish family’s home was firebombed by local Arabs Friday evening, with Arab rioters clashing with police a day later and an Arab driver ramming a man in his 20s Saturday night.

Last week, yeshiva students were pelted with stones and sprayed with tear gas.

Following Friday night’s firebombing, Ben-Gvir temporarily relocated his parliamentary offices to the area, demanding that police set up a security post in the area.