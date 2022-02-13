Israeli police dismantled an office set up by a right-wing lawmaker in an east Jerusalem hotspot Sunday evening, and evicted right-wing activists, even as the police department held negotiations with the activists.

Officers deployed to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood Sunday night to quell violent clashes between Arabs and Jews dismantled the temporary parliamentary office set up by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) near the home of the Yushuviev family. Ben-Gvir relocated his parliamentary office to the area near the Yushuviev family home, after the building was firebombed by local Arabs Friday evening.

Ben-Gvir’s makeshift office was removed from the building while Jerusalem district police chief Doron Turgeman was in talks with activists to relocate the office, in exchange for the positioning of a security post in the area.

One activist inside the Yushuviev home was injured after police threw a stun grenade into the building.

The right-wing MK told Israel National News Sunday night that police violently evicted young activists from the Yushuviev home, after illegally entering private property.

Ben-Gvir vowed to remain at the scene despite the police eviction.

“Following the behavior by police, I am announcing that I will stay here, spending the night here. The police barbarically and brutally beat children.”

Earlier on Sunday, violent clashes broke out between Arabs and Jews in Shimon Hatzaddik, after lawmakers from the Joint Arab List confronted Ben-Gvir and his supporters.