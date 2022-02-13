Yehuda Liber, a resident of Givat Oz Zion in the Binyamin region and the brother of the victim injured yesterday in a car ramming attack in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, was removed from the air in the middle of an interview Sunday morning with Efi Triger on Galei Tzahal radio station.

This happened after Liber said unapologetically that an Arab who throws a Molotov cocktail or pulls a knife on a Jew "needs to have his bones broken."

Liber described how he and his friends came to guard Tal Yushuviev's house in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, and how, he said, it was quiet there while he was there during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May last year.

"We understood that Tal Yushuviev is finished, the police do not care about him, they do not care that he gets hit with stones and Molotov cocktails," Liber told Galei Tzahal. "So the Arabs came once or twice, then they understood that the crazies from the hilltops had come, and they left him alone. Because that's what they understand. Because when they saw guys there, and we told them 'listen guys, we didn't come to make trouble and we didn't come to look for Arabs to beat up, but an Arab who starts up and throws a Molotov cocktail at a Jew, who pulls a knife on a Jew, who pulls out a stick on a Jew - needs to have his bones broken."

As soon as Liber said this Triger interrupted him, then took him off the broadcast. "Sorry, we don't incite to violence here and we do not take the law into our own hands on this broadcast," Triger said. "Yehuda, I understand that your mood is unsettled. Of course, we don't break anyone's bones, neither on the broadcast nor in calling [to do so]. I thank you very much for talking to us and wish your brother a speedy recovery."