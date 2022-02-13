פיגוע דריסה בשכונת שמעון הצדיק מד"א

A 20-year-old man was moderately injured in a car-ramming attack that took place last night (Saturday night) in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The driver of the car initially escaped the scene and was captured by police shortly after the crash.

The driver claimed to police he was sprayed with tear-gas. An investigation has been opened.

Prior to the crash, dozens of Arabs rioted in the area. A 20-year-old man was lightly injured and was taken to the hospital by MDA.

As reported on Israel National news, a fire broke out on Saturday night at the home of a Jewish family in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem at approximately 11:00 PM, after several firebombs were allegedly thrown at the building.

Significant damage was done to the house. The family members were not present at the time and miraculously no one was injured. Firefighters were called to the scene and found what are suspected to be the remains of several firebombs.

Members of the family affected have previously reported severe harassment by their neighbors, and their vehicles have been set on fire nine times in recent months.