Police arrested six Arabs from Jerusalem on suspicion of participating in last night's violent riots in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem during which several Jews were injured.

One of the detainees is a 21-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem who is suspected of carrying out the car ramming attack in which a 20-year-old Jew was injured.

The driver of the car initially escaped the scene and was captured by police shortly after the crash.

The driver claimed to police he was sprayed with tear-gas. An investigation has been opened.

Prior to the crash, dozens of Arabs rioted in the area. A 20-year-old man was lightly injured and was taken to the hospital by MDA.

As reported on Israel National news, a fire broke out on Friday night at the home of a Jewish family in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem at approximately 11:00 PM, after several firebombs were allegedly thrown at the building.

Significant damage was done to the house. The family members were not present at the time and miraculously no one was injured. Firefighters were called to the scene and found what are suspected to be the remains of several firebombs.

Members of the family affected have previously reported severe harassment by their neighbors, and their vehicles have been set on fire nine times in recent months.