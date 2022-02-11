A video from a 98-year old Holocaust survivor from Melbourne, Australia chastising Whoopi Goldberg for her offensive comments about the Holocaust has gone viral.

In the video, Annette Able – the oldest surviving twin of medical experiments carried out by Dr. Josef Mengele – rebukes Goldberg for saying that the Holocaust was not about race.

Able, who was experimented on by Mengele along with her twin sister Stephanie Heller in Auschwitz, tells Goldberg to “be careful with the words you choose. Be careful with the effect they have.”

The video has been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media platforms.

In the video, Able says: “It was about race. It was about my race and that of my sister and parents and all who can’t speak today.”

“Today, I am the oldest surviving twin of the murderous Dr. Mengele. I shudder to use the word doctor when I remember him. My sister and I were part of his experiments and no one can claim this did not happen. We lived to tell of the horrors we went through.”

She continues: “My sister would say more and better, and I’m sure she would be proud of me for speaking out today. It is not easy for me to do this. She was stronger than me. I always cry when I think of our family and their terrible end.”

Addressing Goldberg, Able adds: “To Whoopi Goldberg and all others, be careful with the words you choose and use. Be careful with the effect they have.”

“In a world of fake news, be careful not to bring back the horrors of the past,” Able says. “The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ policy to rid the world of the Jews in the cruellest-possible way. The Jewish race. I cannot forgive and I cannot forget. I ask for you too, do not forget.”

Able and her twin sister Stephanie – who passed away several years ago – were born in Czechoslovakia in 1924. They were transferred to Auschwitz in 1943. Mengele immediately chose the twins for horrific medical experiments, the Australian Jewish News reported.