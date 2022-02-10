Dvar Torah by Rabbi David Fine, dedicated in memory of Yaakov Aharonov z"l

In this week’s parsha we are presented with the commandment for the kohanim to wear Bigdei Kehuna, special articles of clothing in order to perform the sacrificial service in the Mishkan. There is a debate amongst the medieval commentators and codifiers of the mitzvot as to whether the Bigdei Kehuna are in and of themselves an independent mitzvah or only a hechsher mitzvah, a necessary preparatory act enabling the kohanim to bring the sacrifices but not an independent mitzvah unto itself.

While according to simple logic and according to the text of the Torah itself in 28:3 “to make Aharon’s vestments for consecrating him to serve me as priest” the Bigdei Kehuna may seem to be only a hechsher mitzvah because they prepare the Kohen to bring the sacrifice which is the primary activity, I would like to suggest that viewing the Bigdei kahuna as a mitzvah in and of itself can teach us a lot about the proper frame of mind one needs to be in when approaching Hashem.



Let us explore what some of the sources suggest as to the reason for the Bigdei Kehuna.

According to the Torah itself the clothing is supposed to be for the purpose of “LeChavod uleTifaret” – for glory and adornment. When approaching Hashem, whether it is do the sacrifices or something else – there is an independent mitzvah to comport oneself in a way that will bring about glory and adornment.

The Talmud in tractate Erchin 16a, teaches that the mitzvah of the Bigdei Kehuna is juxtaposed to the sacrifices in order to teach that just as the sacrifices atone for sin so do the Bigdei Kehuna. Each of the articles of clothing atones for a different sin (the tunic atones for murder, the pants atone for improper sexual relations, etc.). This teaches us that independent of the sacrificial service when approaching Hashem, one must be remorseful for one’s past sin and seek atonement for them.

The Ramban writes that the purpose of the Bigdei Kehuna is so that the Kohen Gadol can look like royalty. The Sefer HaChinuch suggests that the reason is so that the Kohen Gadol can look at his clothes and realize Who he is serving. He adds that another reason is to honor the Beit HaMikdash. Rabbeinu Bachya suggests that the reason to wear royal clothing is so that people see him as a person of stature.

So we see that these clothes must be worn not only because and for the sacrifices but for other reasons as well.



This should teach us some very important lessons for our own engaging with Hashem. First, we must be dressed properly. Clothes DO make man. Rashi states that a Kohen in the Temple without his Bigdei Kehuna is a like a Zar (a non-Cohen) who is not permitted to offer sacrifices. Thus, we see that it is the clothing that actually transforms someone with the status of “Zar” into someone with the status of Kohen.

If we really see ourselves as beseeching the King of Kings, then we must dress appropriately. One would never go to see a head of state today without the proper attire. Certainly so when we approach Hashem. We must honor the synagogue. It is not simply a place where we pray. It is a place which is invested with holiness and the presence of Hashem. All of these key elements of approaching Hashem we learn from the Bigdei Kehuna.



Rabbi David Fine, former community Rabbi in Kansas City, Founder and Dean of the Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics located in Modiin. Comments: dfine@israelrabbis.org