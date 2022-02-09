A Sudanese envoy arrived in Israel recently on a mission to promote closer ties between the two nations, Reuters reported Wednesday at noon.

The report cited a source with close knowledge of the visit who said the presidential envoy from Sudan had arrived in Israel earlier this week, and is still in the country.

Neither Israel nor Sudan has confirmed the report.

Sudan normalized relations with the Jewish state in January 2021, signing onto the Abraham Accords.

In November 2021, Israeli officials visited the country, shortly after a military coup deposed the civilian government in Khartoum, with a second delegation reportedly visiting the country last month.

Last October, a Sudanese delegation visited Israel.