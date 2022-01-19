An Israeli delegation arrived in Sudan Wednesday, touching down in Khartoum for a brief diplomatic visit.

According to a report by Kan Wednesday afternoon, a private jet carrying the delegation departed from Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport Wednesday, landing in Sharm el-Sheikh in the Sinai Peninsula before continuing on to Khartoum.

The delegation is expected to return to Israel Wednesday evening.

The visit comes one year after Sudan signed onto the Abraham Accords in January 2021, normalizing its relations with the Jewish state.

This is not the first visit to Sudan by an Israeli delegation.

In November 2021, Israeli officials visited the country, shortly after a military coup deposed the civilian government in Khartoum.