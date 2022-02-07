Foreign Minister Yair Lapid rejected the Eviyatar deal and stated that he does not consider himself bound by it.

"This agreement was not made with me. I represent half of the government and therefore in my eyes it is not valid and I oppose it," Lapid said at the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

Earlier, Lapid referred to the Pegasus affair and said: "I want to say something less popular, or less populist here about the Pegasus affair and the Israel Police: if the police disband only the criminals will be happy. As we sit here, thousands of police officers across the country are protecting our lives, our property and Israel's security. We do not have another police forcw and we need to keep them."

"At the same time, those who enforce the law should be the people who adhere to the law most of all. No one is immune from scrutiny and investigation. This is a serious affair that damages Israeli democracy."

He called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the affair. "We need to decide this week on the establishment of a commission of inquiry ...which will investigate the affair independently. This is the right step to take, and we must not delay even one more moment. I want to emphasize one more thing in front of all the spins: The first interrogee of the commission of inquiry should be Amir Ohana. There is such a thing as ministerial responsibility. It happened on their shift. They need to give answers to the public."