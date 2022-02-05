NBC reports that Comedian Jimmy Carr has drawn significant criticism for his remarks about the Nazi's attempts to eradicate Gypsies during the Holocaust.

During a Netflix special, Carr told the audience "“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis - no one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives."

The Auschwitz Memorial has demanded that Carr educate himself "about the fate of some 23,000 Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz" and commented "It's sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy."

Carr himself has not publicly commented on the incident.