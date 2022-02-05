Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr Reuters / Bang Showbiz

NBC reports that Comedian Jimmy Carr has drawn significant criticism for his remarks about the Nazi's attempts to eradicate Gypsies during the Holocaust.

During a Netflix special, Carr told the audience "“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis - no one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives."

Related articles:

The Auschwitz Memorial has demanded that Carr educate himself "about the fate of some 23,000 Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz" and commented "It's sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy."

Carr himself has not publicly commented on the incident.

Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us