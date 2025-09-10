The Principle of Reward and Punishment

A fundamental principle of Judaism is the doctrine of reward and punishment. This theme gets its most thorough treatment in Parshat Ki Tavo. The Torah is very lavish in dispensing punishments for sins and rewards for Mitzvot. If we obey God, we will obtain an abundance of all the material goods, such as health, prosperity, and security.

The downside of this is that the punishments for rebelliousness are not limited to minor inconveniences; they are intense and very frightening. Indeed, they are so severe that many synagogues have the custom of reading the section known as the Tochacha (Rebuke) quickly and in a low undertone. I personally prefer to have it read in a normal tone of voice, so people will pay attention and be scared. Scared straight.

Historical Validation of the Torah's Predictions

Our history bears out the truthfulness of the Torah’s predictions. Only Hashem could have authored a book that accurately foretold the future course of Jewish existence. No other religion has a text that outlines what its adherents will experience thousands of years into the future. That is because no other religion comes from God and thus cannot make accurate predictions about things unknown to them, which would expose them as false prophets.

However, our Torah, which is the direct Word of Hashem, foretells our sins, exile, dispersions, endless persecutions, and concludes with words that hauntingly allude to what certainly may be regarded as the worst calamity of all, the Holocaust.

Allusions to the Holocaust in the Tochacha

In the closing verses of the Tochacha, one can feel the tension rising. The Torah warns that your very lives will be hanging in the balance, and you will be frightened day and night and have no confidence in your life (Devarim 28:66). The Jews in the concentration camps lived continually under the gun, aware that their lives had no value, and they could be killed at any moment for the slightest whim. No one could have any sense of confidence that he would survive for even the briefest period of time.

The situation constantly worsened, as described:

In the morning you will say, ‘Who will give back last night[?]’ and in the evening you will say, ‘Who can give back this morning[?]’; for the fright of your heart that you will fear and the sight of your eyes that you will see. (Devarim 28:67).

Endless fear and anxiety in an ever-worsening situation were the lot of Jews swept up in the Nazi juggernaut, as the tormentors maneuvered their victims through a maze of physical and psychological tortures, culminating in death.

The section of curses ends on an eerie note.

Hashem will return you to Egypt in ships, on the road which I said to you, ‘You shall never again see it[!]’; and there you will offer yourselves for sale to your enemies as slaves and maidservants, but there will be no buyer! (Devarim 28:68).

In my opinion, this must be understood metaphorically. The “modern” Egypt is Germany. In both places, Jews were at first welcomed, made great contributions, and were finally turned upon and enslaved.

Notice the reference to boats. Jews boarded ships to escape Europe, the most famous of which was the St. Louis, which was turned back to Nazi control. This is because the hypocritical countries of the world, including the U.S., refused to allow the unwanted refugees into their lands.

The borders of America were shut so tightly that virtually no one could enter. It is a tragic irony that upstanding Jews were rejected at that time, while today the country accepts many others, including unwanted illegal immigrants, many of whom bring lethal drugs, predatory gangs, and grave societal problems.

I believe that the “boats” mentioned in this crucial statement also allude to the trains by which the victims were transported to the killing centers. The verse attests that the Jews will seek to sell themselves as slaves, but there will be no buyers.

What does this mean?

Rashi, the great medieval commentator, explains “because they will decree upon you death and destruction” (Rashi on Devarim 28:68). During the Holocaust, Jews desperately sought to obtain any work the Nazis deemed valuable, just to survive. Some were able to find ways to make themselves useful to their German masters, and this gained them a short stay of execution. But by and large, the Jews could not save themselves by working for the Nazis, since the enemy’s real goal was extermination, not exploitation of their labor. Ultimately, nothing could help them, because the Final Solution had been ordained.

Lessons from History and the True Purpose of Torah

Our Torah teaches that Hashem determines our fate based on our deeds. Jews must be cognizant that they exist in the framework of a metaphysical system that dispenses practical consequences that are geared toward our moral, ethical, and religious behavior.

Our history has been marked by instances of great blessings, but also of extremely tragic curses. The experiences of our history should sober us up and rouse us from a sense of unwarranted religious complacency. We know from harsh experience that terrible things can happen to us.

But ultimately, is this the real reason why we should devote ourselves to keeping the Mitzvot and studying Hashem’s Torah?

We should follow the Torah because it is the word of Hashem, and is therefore true, and most directed toward our ultimate good. In urging the Jews to guard the commandments, Moses did not subject them to threats and dire warnings. Rather he said,

You shall safeguard and perform them, for it is your wisdom and discernment in the eyes of the peoples; who shall hear all these decrees and who will say, ‘Surely a wise and discerning people is this great nation[!]’ For which is a great nation that has a G-d Who is close to it; as is Hashem, our G-d, whenever we call to Him. And which is a great nation that has righteous decrees and ordinances; such as this entire Torah that I place before you this day? (Devarim 4:6-8).

Let us remember that we are His eternal people, upon whom He wishes to bestow His abundant blessings. His greatest blessing is His Torah, that, if properly understood and fulfilled, will provide us with the best life in this world, and eternity in the world to come.

May we merit to achieve it.

Shabbat Shalom.

