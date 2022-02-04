B’nai Brith Canada is demanding that a Medicine Hat, Alberta man who was previously convicted of hate crime and firearms charges be again prosecuted for newly published anti-Jewish propaganda that the advocacy group described as “some of the worst anti-Jewish hate literature ever produced in Canada.”

In August of 2018, Loki Hulgaard was arrested for attempting to circulate currency defaced with antisemitic messages such as “Zionist Occupied Government” and “Jewish white genocide.”

A police search of Hulgaard’s home resulted in the discovery of four firearms – of which two had removed serial numbers – three over-capacity magazines and 1,200 rounds of ammunition, as well as hate literature, CBC News reported.

He was charged with inciting hatred, which was later changed to promoting hatred, and given 13 firearms-related charges.

Hulgaard ultimately pleaded guilty to promoting hatred and a firearms violation and received a one-year conditional sentence and two years of probation, with conditions including avoiding certain areas and agreeing to no longer write about Jews online.

But according to B’nai Brith, Hulgaard is once again writing anti-Jews online articles.

Hulgaard has “published a series of antisemitic works through a far-right U.S. website, with such lurid titles as ‘Jewish White Genocide,’ ‘Who Is the Jew?: The Jew Identifier Document’ and ‘How (((They))) Ruined My Life: Autobiography of Loki Hulgaard.’”

B’nai Brith described the articles as “some of the worst anti-Jewish hate literature ever produced in Canada, repeatedly calling for the extermination of all Jews, illustrated by lurid graphics.”

Noting that as a result Hulgaard has been charged with breaking the terms of his conditional sentence, B’nai Brith is calling that he “face stiffer consequences,” which would include new charges for promoting hatred against the Jewish community.

The advocacy group is urging that Hulgaard be given a custodial sentence, as opposed to his previous conditional sentencing.

“We appreciate the diligent work of Medicine Hat Police on the Loki Hulgaard file,” B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said. “However, this is not a case about breaching a conditional sentence order. This is one of the worst cases of antisemitic propaganda we have ever seen in Canada.”

According to B’nai Brith, Hulgaard’s father Brian Dell was arrested and charged with obstructing after he tried to prevent police from executing a lawful search warrant at their residence in Medicine Hat on July 29, 2021.

“If the Canadian justice system cannot deliver real consequences for committed hate mongers, then it will fail to deter acts of violence against Jews and other communities,” Mostyn said.

