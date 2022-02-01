Leading rabbis from the Religious Zionist movement will attend the demonstration at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem tonight against the karut and conversion reforms of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

Among the rabbis who confirmed they will atend: Rabbi Yaakov Shapira - Rosh Yeshivat Merkaz Harav, Rabbi Nachum Neriya - Rosh Yeshivat Torah Betziyon, Rabbi Michael Yammer - Rosh Yeshivat Sha'alvim, Rabbi David Turgeman - Rosh Yeshivat Dimona, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner - Rosh Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim, Rabbi Yaakov Yedid - Rosh Yeshivat Karmiel, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira - Rosh Yeshivat Ramat Gan and many more.

The emergency conference was organized in light of the new reforms and the weakening of the Chief Rabbinate. The conference will be attended by about a thousand rabbis, including the Chief Rabbis of Israel, municipal rabbis, roshei yeshivot, and community leaders.

The organizers of the conference say that during the event the chief rabbis will speak on current affairs and the dangers brought about by the new reforms in the fields of religion and state.