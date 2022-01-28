Our podcast explores this week’s Torah portion of Mishpatim ("Ordinances"), full of commandments that are firmly anchored in this very physical world…but yet, the perfect continuation of the thunderous, Divine Sinai Revelation.

Torah was given for people to keep in this world! These commandments are an expression of G-d’s will for Israel to establish a just, caring society, and they infuse our everyday lives with the light of G-d’s presence.