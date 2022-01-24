Rabbi Rafi Feuerstein, co-chair of the Tzohar Rabbinical organization, criticized Religious Zionism cparty chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich for attacking former Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor on the day of her death.

Rabbi Feuerstein said: "As President of the Supreme Court, she was an important pillar in our ability to exist as a united Jewish society in the reborn State of Israel. Her controversial rulings are in no way a reason to attack the dead even before her body is cold."

"In these moments of the death of every person, and all the more so that of an important national figure in the country. We bow our heads and mourn the passing of Miriam Naor. Our condolences to her family," Rabbi Feuerstein added.

In an interview with Galei Israel Radio Monday, Smotrich said: "I will share my staff's dilemma with you. On the one hand, it seems, it would be appropriate to be official and eulogize her. On the other hand, what can we do? I, at least, will remember Miriam Naor as the one who insisted on demolishing the homes in Ofra and Amona and Netiv Ha'avot."

"I will remember her as the one who canceled the participation of a Supreme Court judge in a governmental ceremony marking fifty years since the redemption of parts of our homeland in Judea and Samaria, as the one who disqualified the Draft Law and sent us into the insanity that continues until this day."

Naor, he said, "was one more Chief Justice in the chain of chief justices since [former Supreme Court Chief Justice] Aharon Barak who destroyed a beautiful institution. At least in her last years she will be remembered as the one who brought down yet another brick in the important wall of the judicial system."

"It's hard for me to be hypocritical. I saw how [Interior Minister Ayelet] Shaked wrote that she was 'a beloved friend,' it's hard for me to be a hypocrite."