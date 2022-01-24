The fifth wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in Israel, dubbed the ‘Omicron wave’, may be nearing its peak, with the number of new cases appearing to stabilize, along with the number of seriously ill patients diagnosed with COVID.

According to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, a total of 67,198 new cases of COVID were diagnosed on Sunday, following multiple days above or near 70,000 new daily cases last week.

Of the 225,000 tests conducted, 29.63% came back positive.

The number of seriously ill patients diagnosed with COVID also appears to be stabilizing, with 783 patients currently listed in serious or critical condition, down from 792 on Sunday.

One-hundred-and-four COVID-related fatalities were reported last week, bringing the total number of deaths linked to COVID since the pandemic began in 2020 to 8,447. Of those, 3,373 deaths were reported in 2020, 4,872 in 2021, and 202 thus far in 2022.