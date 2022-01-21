The rear window of the car of former State Attorney Shai Nitzan was smashed near his home in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

Police believe that the incident was a result of failed attempt to steal the vehicle.

Police officers who arrived at the scene along with a forensic laboratory team collected findings. Police stated that they were not aware of any threats related to Nitzan.

Nitzan was recently appointed rector of the National Library of Israel, an appointment which resulted in criticism, which he downplayed.

Nitzan's appointment provoked controversy due to the fact that he lacks any professional background when it comes to library management nor does he have any practice in the field that qualifies him for this position.