Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Thursday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Prime Minister Bennett conveyed his condolences for the terrorist attack which occurred in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.
The Prime Minister also expressed the State of Israel's support for the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time.
The two agreed to maintain continuous contact and talk as needed.