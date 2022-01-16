Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott following the incident at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville.

Bennett thanked Abbott for the determined and professional action by the law enforcement authorities in his state, which brought the incident to a peaceful conclusion.

Prime Minister Bennett said that the citizens of Israel anxiously monitored the events, and woke up to the good news that the incident was over without injury.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Governor for his steadfast solidarity with the Jewish community in Colleyville in particular and in Texas as a whole, his support for Israel and his fight against antisemitism and the BDS movement.

Prime Minister Bennett invited Governor Abbott to visit Israel and the two men agreed to be in contact as necessary.