Friday saw the diagnosis of 39,015 new cases of coronavirus, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday night.

As of Saturday evening, 387 coronavirus patients were in serious condition, including 116 whose condition is critical and 93 who are intubated.

Calculated per 100,000 people in the population, there are 1.9 unvaccinated people under 60 in serious condition, compared to 1.2 seriously ill who are partially vaccinated and 0.3 seriously ill who are fully vaccinated.

Among those 60 and over, there are 72.5 unvaccinated people who are seriously ill (per 100,000), compared to 30.3 who are partially vaccinated and 10.7 who are fully vaccinated.

Though the absolute number of new cases seems to have dropped, the percentage of tests coming back positive is once again rising: On Thursday, 12.31% of tests were positive, while on Friday, 14.02% were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,303 people have died of COVID-19 in Israel.

Meanwhile, 6,668,766 Israelis have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including 6,013,934 who have received the second dose as well. Of these, just 4,390,410 have received the third (booster) dose.

A small minority - 519,066 - have received a fourth (second booster) dose. This group is comprised solely of the immunocompromised, elderly, and healthcare workers. There are currently no plans to expand the administration of a fourth dose to the rest of the population.