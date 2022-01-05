Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on Tuesday that "there's a chance" Republicans will impeach President Joe Biden if they win the House majority in this year's midterm elections.

"If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration," Cruz was quoted by The Hill as having said on the latest episode of his podcast.

"I do think there's a chance of that," Cruz said while talking about the possibility of a Republican-majority House impeaching Biden. He added that the Democrats had "weaponized impeachment."

"They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander," Cruz said.

He added that there are "multiple grounds to consider for impeachment" of Biden.

"Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden's refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," said Cruz.

"That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play," Cruz continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The first impeachment was related to charges of Trump trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. The Senate subsequently voted to acquit Trump.

The second impeachment was a year ago and was related to Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The 232-197 vote was historic, as it made Trump the first president in the country’s history to be impeached twice.

In this case too, however, the Senate acquitted Trump after it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him on a charge of incitement to insurrection.