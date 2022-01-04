Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning received his fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Maccabi Health Services clinic in Ramat Hasharon.

Following his receipt of the booster, Prof. Ash said, "From my perspective, it's very exciting to be here and receive the fourth dose, the second booster dose."

"This is a very very infectious strain, as we're seeing. The infection rate is rising by leaps and bounds every day. The best answer is the vaccine. And so I also chose to come this morning to receive the fourth dose, and I call on everyone to go get vaccinated.

"Those who need to make up the third dose - that's the most important, and we have a large number of people in that group."

Prof. Ash admitted, "We really debated the fourth dose, it took a few days until we approved it, but the moment we approved it, we are certain that it will help us - help each person manage the virus, as well as us all as a country manage this pandemic."

"I very much hope that in light of the complex period that awaits us, with many new cases, that thanks to the vaccines, we will be able to reduce severe illness and get through this period safely."