Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with an intestinal blockage and may need to undergo surgery in the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing, Reuters reported.

Bolsonaro said he started feeling unwell on Sunday afternoon after lunch and doctors have inserted a nasogastric tube. Medical officials described his condition as stable and improving.

"More tests will be conducted for a potential surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region," Bolsonaro posted on Twitter, along with a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up in his hospital bed.

Vila Nova Star hospital confirmed in a medical note that Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday with an intestinal blockage.

"He is in stable condition, undergoing treatment," it said, according to Reuters. "At the moment, there is no forecast for him being discharged."

In a separate statement in the evening, Vila Nova Star said that Bolsonaro was improving and that he had taken a brief walk in a hallway.

In July, Bolsonaro was hospitalized after feeling abdominal pain, and was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups.

Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the physician who was responsible for surgeries on Bolsonaro following a knife attack in 2018, at the time found an intestinal obstruction and decided to take him to a hospital in São Paulo.