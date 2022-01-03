The Chief Rabbinical Council convened today to discuss the conversion outline and the kashrut outline of the Minister of Religious Affairs, Matan Kahana. The meeting was also attended by Rabbi Chaim Drukman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis, who added his approval to the council's decision.

At the end of the meeting, the council issued a statement with their decision regarding the conversion outline, which reads: "Recently, bills have come to the table from the Israeli government that aim to change religious matters in the State of Israel. One of them is a state conversion bill in Israel."

"The conversion process is the entry ticket to be part of the Jewish people. This procedure is determined according to Halacha. Any decision in this area must be approved by the Chief Rabbis of Israel and the Chief Rabbinical Council of Israel as well as the consent of the majority of Israeli rabbis in Israel and the Diaspora." said the rabbis.

"The Chief Rabbinical Council calls for an immediate halt to the proposed conversion outline procedures. The proposal to split the uniform conversion system and establish different rules and different options to go through the conversion process entails a great danger. This outline will cause a significant rift in the people of Israel that will not be reconcilable. The proposed outline will split the Jewish people in Israel and around the world and lead to a situation of divided Judaism instead of united Judaism. Only a uniform conversion plan for everyone will ensure the integrity of the people, "the Chief Rabbinical Council read.

As for the kashrut outline that came into force, the council said in a statement that "according to Halacha and in accordance with the decision of the Chief Rabbinate Council, a rabbi may not grant kashrut outside his tenure or in place of Mira Datra, except those authorized by the Chief Rabbinical Council."

The Religious Zionist Party reacted to the decision of the Chief Rabbinate Council. "One conversion for one people. The Halachic authority on the issue of conversion must remain in the hands of the Chief Rabbinate as the supreme Halachic authority in the State of Israel."

"We would like to congratulate the members of the Chief Rabbinate Council and our great leader, the rabbis of religious Zionism, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, who clearly acted to prevent the harming of the unity of Israel and not promoting any outline in non-coordination and consent of the Chief Rabbinate," the party said.