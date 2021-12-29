Tomorrow will be presented to the Knesset for preliminary reading, the Law which would reform the Conversion process, removing the authority that the Chief Rabbinate had.

The Law gives authority to each city rabbi or each Dean of a Yeshivat Hesder - according to the discretion of the Ministry of Defense (some are not recognized by the Rabbinate) - to appoint his own Beth Din of conversion. and this without this Rabbi or the members of Beth Din needing to have any training for conversion!

Each Rabbi will therefore be able to convert according to his own beliefs, which will give rise to the most complete anarchy.

These new conversion courts will even have the authority to validate a posteriori conversions that had been rejected in the past!

Each Rabbi will be able to convert whoever asks for it, even if the requester is not necessarily from that Rabbi's city.

It is therefore very clear to me that the aim of this reform is not to lighten a bureaucratic system - as the government coalition claims - but indeed to open the door to all kinds of liberal and even reformed reforms! In Israel!

This law is a danger for the sustainability of our People!

This law is also proposed by the Deputy Minister Malinovsky of Israel Beyteinu who is waging the war on Judaism on other fronts!

We demand MP Kalfon to vote against this Law! The French community is attached to an authentic Judaism, and not to reforms of our Torah!