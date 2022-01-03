Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Monday afternoon spoke about the renewal of the nuclear talks with Iran.

According to Lapid, Israel is focusing pressure on various issues relating to the Iranian nuclear program, especially with regards to the need for sanctions against the Iranian government to continue.

"We are not against any agreement, but we must ensure that it is a good agreement," Lapid said. "We are in a war...next to the negotiating table with the world powers, in order to achieve improvements in the deal. We are also discussing what a good deal would be."

Lapid also noted that thanks to Israel's determination and pressure, the world now takes the Iranian threat much more seriously than it did in the past.

Currently, the general estimate in Israel is that both sides are interested in signing an interim agreement which will eventually lead to a more comprehensive agreement. Therefore, intense action and the discourse with the US are important parallel to the talks in Vienna..