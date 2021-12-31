Ongoing talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran have seen "relatively satisfactory progress", Iran's negotiator Ali Bagheri said Thursday, according to AFP.

"Some written changes on the lifting of sanctions were established between the two parties and relatively satisfactory progress has been made over the first days of the eighth round of negotiations," Bagheri was quoted as having said in a video published by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The indirect talks between the US and Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement resumed in Vienna on Monday.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Current President Joe Biden supports a return to the deal but Iran has kept taking steps away from compliance as it presses for sanctions relief.

Negotiators from Britain, France and Germany earlier this week described the talks as "urgent", warned that "we are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out" the deal.

"The discussions focused mainly on the lifting of sanctions," Bagheri said Thursday.

"We hope that after a few days of pause, more serious work will continue on the question of lifting sanctions," he continued.

Talks are due to pause briefly before resuming on January 3.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that "there may have been some modest progress" in the negotiations.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again as a precondition for its returning to compliance with the deal.

US officials have said that while they prefer the diplomatic route to reach an agreement with Iran, there are other options on the table should that fail.