Two leading rabbis from the national religious sector met Monday morning in a bid to resolve an ongoing dispute over the handling of the Chaim Walder case.

Rabbi Tzvi Tau, dean of the Har HaMor Yeshiva in Jerusalem, hosted Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Tzfat and one of the rabbis who probed allegations of sexual misconduct by the late haredi author and educator Chaim Walder, prior to Walder’s suicide.

Rabbi Eliyahu brought testimony from the investigation he led into claims of sexual assault and adultery leveled against Walder.

The meeting was held after comments made by Rabbi Tau criticizing Rabbi Eliyahu’s handling of the matter were leaked to the press.

In a recording of his comments, Rabbi Tau can be heard questioning the allegations against Walder, and slamming the subsequent shaming campaign prior to Walder’s suicide.

The claims against Walder, originally publicized by Ha’aretz, “are all lies and bluff,” Rabbi Tau said. “It is all built on lies.”

“People live by the radio and the media, and they’ve come to believe it all deeply. It’s faith.”

Rabbi Tau accused Rabbi Eliyahu of “McCarthyism,” saying that he “lost all inhibitions.”

During the meeting, Rabbi Rafi Feuerstein, co-chairman of the Tzohar organization, excoriated Rabbi Tau, according to a report by Galei Tzahal.

Rabbi Feuerstein reportedly announced that following Rabbi Tau’s comments on the Walder case, Rabbi Feuerstein had thrown out all books written by Rabbi Tau which he owned.

“I don’t want them in my house, so I took the books and left them out in the rain. I call on Rabbi Tau to walk back his comments, to support the victims who complained against Chaim Walder, and to give them legitimacy. The time has come to draw a red line.”