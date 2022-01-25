שריפת ספרי חיים ולדר מול מצבתו באדיבות המצלם

The books of haredi children's author Chaim Walder were burned in front of his grave in the Sgula cemetery in Petah Tikva Tuesday.

The Bnei Brakit Library sent all of Walder's books in its possession to be burned at his gravesite the day his tombstone was unveiled.

The owner of the private library that sent the books to the fire told Israel National News: "We have already stopped lending the books immediately after the publication of the affair, according to a reading by the judges of the Badatz Bnei Brak, founded by the late Rabbi Karelitz."

"With the publication of the verdict that found him guilty we thought to burn the many books along with the chametz, but when we read the wording of the tombstone that justifies the wicked and condemns the righteous we decided to burn the books today in protest and sympathy with the many victims," ​​she said.

In November, Haaretz published an expose accusing Walder of sexually abusing many people, including underage girls and boys.

In response, the popular Eichlers Judaica bookstore in Brooklyn, New York, announced that it would remove all of Walder's books from its shelves, despite the significant financial loss involved.

A special rabbinical court, led by Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, summoned Walder earlier this month to appear for a hearing into the matter. Rabbi Eliyahu revealed that he had heard testimony from additional victims of Walder, separate from the Haaretz report.

A woman who had been abused by Walder committed suicide shortly afterwards in response to support Walder had received.